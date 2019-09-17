Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X will release a new song this week.

The K-pop group surprised fans Tuesday by sharing a clip of a new song featuring English lyrics.

Monsta X posted a video on Twitter that shows snapshots of Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M as the song plays in the background.

Monsta X will release the song Friday, the day before its performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The group will perform with Steve Aoki and Darren Criss.

Monsta X previously collaborated with Aoki on the single "Play It Cool." I.M told Billboard in April that working with Aoki was "unbelievable" and "a dream come true."

"We always respected that huge DJ Steve Aoki, and we could not at that time believe the situation," the singer said.

Monsta X released its second Japanese studio album, Phenomenon, in April. The group last released a music video for "For the Love of It," its collaboration with Pepsi, this month.