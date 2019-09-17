Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is back with new music.

The 35-year-old singer and actress shared a single and music video Monday for her song "When I Wasn't Watching."

The video shows stylized shots of Moore singing and floating in a pool in a red dress. Moore sings about losing herself and reflecting on what kind of person she's become.

"I think everyone's had the experience of feeling lost and not quite understanding how you've found yourself at a certain point in your life," Moore said in a statement. "And I think the key is not to judge yourself for that."

"I'm a big believer in the idea that what you've journeyed through is ultimately going to factor into the person you become, and how you'll greet whatever big challenge you face next," she added.

"When I Wasn't Watching" marks Moore's first new original single in 10 years. She released a cover of the Little Feat song "Willin'" in 2017 for the This is Us soundtrack.

Moore told The New York Times in February that her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive during their marriage and negatively impacted her music career.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time -- my entire mid-to-late 20s," she said of Adams.

Moore released her debut studio album, So Real, at age 15 in 1999. Her most recent album, Amanda Leigh, debuted in May 2009.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, which returns for a fourth season Sept. 24. Moore's co-star Milo Ventimiglia teased the season in August, saying the world expands.