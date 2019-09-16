Twice's Tzuyu stars in solo teaser for 'Feel Special'

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Twice member Tzuyu appears in a solo teaser for the South Korean girl group's new EP.

The K-pop stars promoted their mini album Feel Special with a teaser featuring Tzuyu on Monday.

The promo shows Tzuyu posing against a colorful backdrop. The 20-year-old Taiwanese singer sports grey ombré hair and a flower crown.

Twice previously released solo teasers featuring its other members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung.

Twice will release Feel Special on Sept. 23. The EP features seven songs, including the title single "Feel Special" and a Korean version of "Breakthrough."

Twice last released the EP Fancy you in April. The group is known for the singles "TT," "Knock Knock," "Dance the Night Away" and "Fancy."