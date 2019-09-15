Reports: The Cars front man Ric Ocasek dead at 75

Singer Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova arrive for the "Bon Jovi: When We Were Beautiful" premiere in New York in 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Singer Rick Ocasek and family arrive at the "Florence Foster Jenkins" premiere in 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Ric Ocasek died Sunday at the age of 70. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek has died in New York. He was 75.

A police spokesman told TMZ Ocasek was pronounced dead at his Manhattan townhouse.

The New York Post said Ocasek's estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, discovered the musician's body Sunday afternoon.

Variety also confirmed Ocasek's death.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Ocasek and Porizkova split up in 2018 after 28 years of marriage. They have two children together. Ocasek also has three other children from other relationships.

The Cars was a New Wave group known for the 1970s and '80s hits "Drive," "Let's Go," "My Best Friend's Girl," "Good Times Roll," "Just What I Needed," "Magic," "You Might Think" and "Bye Bye Love."

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Ocasek's death comes just days after that of another '80s music icon -- Eddie Money. Money died of cancer on Friday at the age of 70.