Tool's 'Fear Inoculum' tops the U.S. album chart

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Metal band Tool's Fear Inoculum is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Lover, followed by Lana Del Rey's Norman (Expletive) Rockwell at No. 3, Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 4 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 8, Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project at No. 9 and Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 10.