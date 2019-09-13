Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Friday of its energetic video for the single "Fear."

The teaser shows Seventeen members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino dancing against dramatic flashing lights.

"Fear" appears on Seventeen's forthcoming third studio album, An Ode. The group will release the album and the full "Fear" video Sept. 16.

Seventeen released a first teaser for "Fear" on Tuesday.

An Ode is Seventeen's first studio album since Teen, Age, released in November 2017. An Ode also includes the single "Hit."

Seventeen debuted as a group in 2015. The group is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Boom Boom," "Don't Wanna Cry" and "Happy Ending."