Sept. 12 (UPI) -- SuperM has released a new teaser trailer starring South Korean singer Lucas.

The new K-pop supergroup shared a promo Thursday featuring Lucas, 20, a member of the boy band NCT and its subgroups NCT U and WayV.

The teaser shows Lucas enter a modern building, where he is shown using vintage recording and audio equipment. The singer sports two looks, a sleek suit and a leopard-print jacket with a magenta shirt.

SuperM also released an official concept photo featuring Lucas.

"SuperM Concept Photo #01: #LUCAS," the post reads on Twitter. "#WeAreTheFuture #SuperMtheFuture #SuperM."

SuperM consists of Lucas, NCT members Taeyong and Mark, WayV member Ten, EXO members Baekhyun and Kai, and SHINee singer Taemin. The group will release its debut, self-titled EP on Oct. 4.