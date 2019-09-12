Camila Cabello has a recurring nightmare in 'Liar' music video

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is stuck in a recurring nightmare in her new music video for "Liar."

Cabello, in the clip released on Wednesday, is on a date with her rich fiance who she secretly can't stand. The singer encounters a busboy who she falls for and who leaves her a note.

The singer begins to choke and dies before she wakes up from the nightmare in bed with her fiance. Cabello then has to relive the day repeatedly as she becomes stuck in a loop, similar to the 1993 film Groundhog Day and Netflix series Russian Doll.

Cabello tries different things each day, such as telling her fiance off during the date and setting their mansion on fire. Each time she dies in unique ways, such as having an elephant fall on her.

Cabello eventually gets out of the loop after being interrogated about the fire, and wakes up to a new reality where she has left her fiance for the busboy.

"I said I won't lose control, I don't want it/ I said I won't get too close, but I can't stop it," she sings.

"Liar" is set to appear on her upcoming second studio album titled Romance. There is no release date set for the album which will also include "Shameless."