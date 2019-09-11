Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Twice member Sana appears in a solo teaser for the South Korean girl group's new EP.

The K-pop stars promoted their mini album Feel Special with a teaser featuring Sana on Wednesday.

The promo shows Sana posing against a blue and metal backdrop. The 22-year-old singer sports pink hair and pink-hued makeup.

Twice previously released solo teasers featuring Nayeon, Jeongyeon and Momo. The group also consists of Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Twice will release Feel Special on Sept. 23. The EP features seven songs, including the title single "Feel Special" and a Korean version of the group's Japanese single "Breakthrough."

Twice will promote Feel Special at a showcase Sept. 23, the day of the EP's release.

Twice last released the EP Fancy You in April. The group is known for the singles "TT," "Knock Knock," "Dance the Night Away" and "Fancy."