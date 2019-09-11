Animated 'Addams Family' to feature new music by Christina Aguilera

Rapper Snoop Dogg is honored with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Musicians Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos arrive for the 19th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

An original song by Christina Aguilera will be heard on "The Addams Family" soundtrack. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie The Addams Family will feature original songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, MGM announced,

"Just in time for Halloween guys..... #TheAddamsFamily #Soundtrack," Aguilera tweeted.

The film's voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

Directed by Conrad Vernon, the latest adventures of the close-knit, offbeat family is set for theatrical release on Oct. 11.