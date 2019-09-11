Animated 'Addams Family' to feature new music by Christina Aguilera

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie The Addams Family will feature original songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, MGM announced,
"Just in time for Halloween guys..... #TheAddamsFamily #Soundtrack," Aguilera tweeted.
The film's voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.
Directed by Conrad Vernon, the latest adventures of the close-knit, offbeat family is set for theatrical release on Oct. 11.