Twice's Momo stars in solo teaser for 'Feel Special'

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Twice member Momo appears in a solo teaser for the South Korean girl group's new EP.

The K-pop stars promoted the forthcoming mini album, Feel Special, with a teaser featuring Momo on Tuesday.

The promo shows Momo standing in a room with dolls and doll houses lining the shelves. The 22-year-old singer wears a lace dress and a sparkling statement necklace.

Twice previously released solo teasers featuring Nayeon and Jeongyeon. The group also consists of Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Twice announced its comeback and a title and release date, Sept. 23, for Feel Special in a tweet Sunday. Pre-orders for the EP began Tuesday.

Twice will promote Feel Special at a showcase Sept. 23, the day of the EP's release.

Twice last released the EP Fancy You in April. The group is known for the singles "TT," "Knock Knock," "Dance the Night Away" and "Fancy."