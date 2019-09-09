Post Malone' Posty Fest to feature Meek Mill, Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the premiere of "Aladdin" on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Meek Mill attends the 2018 NBA Awards on June 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone announced Meek Mill and Jaden Smith will be performing at the Posty Fest. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Post Malone has announced on Twitter that Meek Mill, Jaden Smith, Pharrell Williams and more will perform at his second annual Posty Fest on Nov. 2.

Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Doja, Cat Yella Breezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj, and Kerwin Frost will also be taking the stage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Posty Fest promises to feature games, food, prizes, exclusive collaborations, limited time merchandise, jousting, guitar smashing and more.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 14 on 10 a.m. local time with a pre-sale for Citicard members starting on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

The first Posty Fest from 2018 took place in Dallas.

@postyfest is going on sale:) Citicard pre sale begins Tuesday September 10th at 10 AM local time. Public on sale Saturday Sept. 14 @ 10 AM https://t.co/5vPmM2iros pic.twitter.com/MTRX6SGwr6— Posty (@PostMalone) September 8, 2019

Malone recently released his third studio album titled Hollywood's Bleeding, which includes appearances by Da Baby, Future, Halsey, Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

Malone will be kicking off at North American tour on Sept. 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., before it ends on Nov. 20 at the Forum in Los Angeles. He will also be performing in Portland, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Denver and Salt Lake City, among other cities.