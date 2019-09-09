Post Malone' Posty Fest to feature Meek Mill, Jaden Smith

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Post Malone has announced on Twitter that Meek Mill, Jaden Smith, Pharrell Williams and more will perform at his second annual Posty Fest on Nov. 2.
Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Doja, Cat Yella Breezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj, and Kerwin Frost will also be taking the stage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Posty Fest promises to feature games, food, prizes, exclusive collaborations, limited time merchandise, jousting, guitar smashing and more.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 14 on 10 a.m. local time with a pre-sale for Citicard members starting on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
The first Posty Fest from 2018 took place in Dallas.
Malone recently released his third studio album titled Hollywood's Bleeding, which includes appearances by Da Baby, Future, Halsey, Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee and Young Thug.
Malone will be kicking off at North American tour on Sept. 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., before it ends on Nov. 20 at the Forum in Los Angeles. He will also be performing in Portland, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Denver and Salt Lake City, among other cities.