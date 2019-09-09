Sept. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X has released a music video for its collaboration with Pepsi.

The K-pop group shared a video Monday for its song for the Pepsi "For the Love of It" campaign.

The sunny video shows Monsta X members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. enjoying bowling, basketball and grilling during the summer.

GOT7 member Jackson Wang, Chinese singer G.E.M. and global pop group Now United have also released videos for the Pepsi "For the Love of It" campaign.

Monsta X released the Japanese album Phenomenon in August. The group is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Alligator" and "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana.

Monsta X will perform Sept. 21 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The group discussed its confident stage presence and duality between intense and softer energies in an interview with Refinery29 published Friday.

"There's something special about K-pop, but particularly Monsta X," Joohoney said. "When people watch our performances and hear our music, a sort of confidence and energy that people lacked before they listened flows into them. That's all we want."