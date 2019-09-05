Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish portrays a fallen angel in her new music video for "All the Good Girls Go to Hell."

The clip, released on Wednesday, features the singer donning wings and falling down to Earth. Eilish lands into a pool of oil, completely covering herself and her wings in the black substance.

Eilish then begins walking around a fiery landscape with fire erupting around her. Eilish's wings also start to burn.

"All the good girls go to hell/ 'Cause even God herself has enemies/ And once the water starts to rise/ And heaven's out of sight/ She'll want the devil on her team," Eilish sings during the chorus.

"All the Good Girls Go to Hell" appear on Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish also posted a message at the bottom of the video about climate change and the United Nations' upcoming Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23.

"Right now there are millions of people all over the world begging our leaders to pay attention. Our Earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, icecaps are melting our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning," she said.

"On September 23rd, the U.N. will host the 2019 Climate Action to discuss how to tackle these issues. The clock is ticking. On Friday September 20th and Friday September 27th you can make your voice heard. Take it to the streets," Eilish continued.