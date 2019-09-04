Trisha Yearwood to host CMA Country Christmas special

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Trisha Yearwood is set to host the 10th annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," Yearwood said in a statement Wednesday. "Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere."

The two-hour program will be taped on Sept. 25 at Belmont University's Curb Event Center in Nashville.

Other artists expected to participate include Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Janson, For King & Country, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.

No air-date has been announced yet.