Post Malone releases tracklist for new album 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

Rapper Post Malone appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone has announced the tracklist for his new album, "Hollywood's Bleeding." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Post Malone uploaded to Twitter the track listing and which guest stars will be appearing on his upcoming third album, Hollywood's Bleeding.

The album, which will be released on Friday, will consist of 17 songs and feature appearances by Da Baby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

The tracks include the title song, "Saint Tropez," "Enemies," "Allergic," "A Thousand Bad Times," "Circles," "Die For Me," "On The Road," "Take What You Want," "I'm Gonna Be," "Staring At The Sun," "Sunflower," "Internet," "Goodbyes," "Myself," "I Know" and "Wow."

Hollywood's Bleeding follows Malone's 2018 release Beerbongs & Bentleys which included the singles "Rockstar," "Psycho" and "Better Now."

"On this next album we're doing a lot of cool, very fresh type stuff," Malone said in August while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Malone will be kicking off a North American tour on Sept. 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., before it ends on Nov. 20 at The Forum in Los Angeles. He will also be performing in Portland, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Denver and Salt Lake City, among other cities.