Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Lashawn Daniels, songwriter for artists such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, died Tuesday, his publicist confirmed to CNN. Daniels, 41, died of injuries sustained in a car accident.

Daniels shared a 2001 Grammy with fellow songwriters of Destiny's Child's hit "Say My Name." He was also nominated for "Love and War" performed by Tamar Braxton, "He Wasn't Man Enough" performed by Toni Braxton, "It's Not Right But It's Okay" performed by Houston and "The Boy Is Mine" performed by Brandy and Monica.

For Jackson, Daniels was a writer on songs "Heartbreaker," " Invincible," "Privacy" and "Unbreakable" as well as "Telephone" for Beyonce and Lady Gaga and "If You Had My Love" for Lopez.

Daniels' wife, April, wrote an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend, Lashawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in Southern California," Daniels wrote. "A Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time."

The Daniels family has set up the Lashawn Daniels Memorial Fund on Paypal at LashawnDanielsMemorial@gmail.com in lieu of flowers.