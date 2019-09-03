Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Sept. 3: Noah Baumbach, Charlie Sheen
Reports: Comedian Kevin Hart injured in car crash
Stars send warm wishes to comedian and 'good human' Kevin Hart after crash
Hurricane Dorian: Pitbull postpones Los Angeles show, stays in Florida
Taylor Swift thrilled Keith Urban covered her song 'Lover' at concert
Photo Gallery

 
Newly engaged couples of 2019
Latest News

Alessia Cara releases new song 'October' from upcoming EP
Dallas Cowboys agree to five-year extension with OT La'el Collins
Leslie Jones confirms 'SNL' exit, thanks Lorne Michaels
Detroit Tigers minor leaguer dies in skateboarding accident
Star-studded Avicii tribute concert planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm
 
