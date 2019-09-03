Star-studded Avicii tribute concert planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm

Disc jockey David Guetta arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, in 2018. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Singer Adam Lambert arrives at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Aloe Blacc and David Guetta are among the artists booked for the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness on Dec. 5 in Stockholm.

Also expected to take part in the event are Alex Ebert, Audra Mae, Joe Janiak and Blondfire, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

Variety noted most of the artists on the bill were former collaborators of the late disc jockey and recording artist Avicii.

Produced by the Tim Bergling Foundation, the show will raise money for organizations that address mental health needs and support suicide prevention.

Avicii -- whose real name was Tim Bergling -- died of an apparent suicide in April 2018 at the age of 28.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life and Happiness," his family said in statement at the time. "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."