Shawn Mendes arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo will be appearing on a radio program about mental health awareness along with other music stars such as Shawn Mendes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and other music stars are set to appear on a radio program about mental health awareness titled I'm Listening.

Tegan and Sara, Halsey, Blink-182, Disturbed, Korn, Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony fame, Michael Ray, Skillet, Judah & the Lion, James Arthur and Badflower also will be featured alongside NFL stars and mental health professionals.

I'm Listening will be broadcast across 235 Entercom stations on Sunday at 7 a.m. local time.

The special, which kicks off National Suicide Prevention Week, will be commercial-free and run for two hours.

"The fact of the matter is, I do have people to talk to. But I get so sad sometimes I feel like there is nothing anyone can say," Lizzo said in a statement.

"Nobody can walk inside of your body and fix your brain -- not fix it but change your brain around to feel things differently. By participating with I'm Listening I hope that by sharing my feelings it will help everyone understand that it's totally normal to have the lows with the highs -- and sometimes asking for help is the first step," she continued.