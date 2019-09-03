Alessia Cara arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alessia Cara has released a new song titled "October." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Alessia Cara has released a new song titled "October" from her forthcoming EP, The Summer.

Cara released the track on YouTube Monday. The Summer, which will also include the singer's new single "Ready," is set for release on Friday.

"I'm gonna miss this when it's over/ I hope we never see October/ I felt the weight fall off my shoulders," Cara sings on the melancholy "October."

The singer also discussed the meaning behind "October" on Instagram.

"I wrote this song about a very recent period of time in which I felt more aligned than I ever have. It's about healing and discovering that some feelings are as beautiful as they are inevitably fleeting," she said.

Cara, in August, appeared on The Tonight Show and gave musical impressions of Billie Eillish and Amy Winehouse.