Taylor Swift thrilled Keith Urban covered her song 'Lover' at concert

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Country music star Keith Urban covered singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's song "Lover" at his concert this weekend.

"Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you'd written.... and a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn't get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it - KU #Lover @TaylorSwift13," Urban captioned a video of the performance that he shared on Twitter.

Swift was flattered by the gesture.

"MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU," Swift tweeted, along with a string of heart, cry-face and prayer emojis.

"Lover" is the title track from Swift's latest album, which was released last month.