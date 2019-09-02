Hurricane Dorian: Pitbull postpones Los Angeles show, stays in Florida

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Pitbull postponed his scheduled show at the Los Angeles County Fair on Sunday because he didn't want to travel from his home state of Florida to California with Hurricane Dorian on the way.

"Due to Hurricane Dorian's fast changing weather conditions approaching South Florida and the Eastern Seaboard tonight's concert @lacountyfair has been postponed until September 12. We're sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date," Pitbull tweeted.

Deadline.com cited a statement from Pitbull's management as saying "the artist cannot safely depart from Miami.

"Pitbull, a resident of Miami, has chosen to stay and tend to the safety of his family."

The threat of Dorian also impacted The Rolling Stones' planned weekend performance.

The British band played in Miami on Friday night instead of its scheduled date of Saturday because the musicians wanted to get out of town before the storm arrived.