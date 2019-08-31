Young Thug's 'So Much Fun' tops the U.S. album chart

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Thug's So Much Fun is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lionel Richie's Hello From Las Vegas, followed by the compilation CD Quality Control: Control the Streets, Volume 2 at No. 3, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 4 and Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 7, Rick Ross' Port of Miami 2 at No. 8, Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 9 and Shawn Mendes' self-titled album at No. 10.