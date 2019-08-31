Rolling Stones play Miami one night early due to Hurricane Dorian

The Rolling Stones brought its 2019 "No Filter" tour perform to Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones took the stage in Miami Gardens on Friday, one night earlier than planned.

The concert was moved from Saturday to Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in anticipation of the arriving Hurricane Dorian, which could hit the area as a Category 4 storm.

Miami is the final stop for the North American leg of Stones' "No Filter" tour this year.

"Thank you Miami for sticking with us and making the most of the situation! Stay safe everyone. And huge thank you to each and everyone of you who have joined us on this tour, we had the best time! Till the next time we say goodbye," the iconic British rock band tweeted Saturday morning, along with a photo of the show's set list.

Among the songs the musicians played were "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Can't Always Get What You Want," "Sympathy for the Devil," "Paint it Black" and "Satisfaction."