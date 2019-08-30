Meghan Trainor performs during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins game on November 22. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Rapsody arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Meek Mill is set to perform at the NFL Kickoff Experience concert alongside Rapsody and Meghan Trainor. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Meek Mill, Rapsody and Megan Trainor have been tapped to perform at the NFL's free Kickoff Experience concert on Thursday in Chicago.

The concert will take place at Grant Park before the NFL hosts it's first game of the season between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Solider Field.

The event is the first collaboration between Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company and the NFL. Jay-Z reached a partnership with the league recently to manage the NFL's entertainment properties and social justice efforts.

The performances will also support the NFL's social justice platform, Inspire Change which will be launched alongside Songs of the Season.

Songs of the Season will showcase musicians and songs that will integrated in all NFL promotions every month throughout the season.

Mill, in July, penned a new deal to bring his Dream Chasers record label over to Roc Nation.