Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West arrive on the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS on September 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (L) is seemingly teasing a new project from her husband, Kanye West. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian posted on Twitter what appears to be a title and track listing for a new album by her husband Kanye West.

Kardashian uploaded on Thursday a photo of a piece of paper with the title Jesus Is King written at the top followed by a track listing and a release date, Sept. 27. The paper is on a desk near an open Bible.

The track listing includes religious-themed titles such as "God Is," "Baptized," "Sunday" and "Sweet Jesus."

Also listed is "Water," a new song West performed in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The performance was done in the style of the rapper's Sunday Service concert series which features West using an outside, church-like setting to perform remixed versions of his hit songs.

West last released his eighth studio album titled Ye in June 2018. The project hit No. 1 on the U.S. album charts.