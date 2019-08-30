Bebe Rexha celebrates 30th birthday with 'Not 20 Anymore' video

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha celebrated turning 30 on Friday but releasing a new song and music video for "Not 20 Anymore."

The video begins with interviews featuring young people discussing how it feels to turn 20-years-old before Rexha appears to sing about how comfortable she is at being 30.

"No, I'm not 20 anymore/ Don't try to make me feel insecure/ 'Cause I'm aging like wine' I get better with time," Rexha sings during the chorus.

"Not 20 Anymore" was released onto music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Sound Cloud, Tidal, Deezer and Napster.

Rexha is currently touring with The Jonas Brothers through December. She recently won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance Video for her Chainsmokers collaboration, "Call You Mine."