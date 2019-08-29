David Gilmour of Pink Floyd reunites with the band for a concert in London in 2005. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd has announced a 16-disc box set titled The Later Years that will cover the iconic band's time from 1987 to 2014.

The box set will be released on Nov. 29 and retail for $454.98. Pre-orders are open.

The Later Years will primarily be composed of material created by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright, including the albums A Momentary Lapse of Reason from 1987, The Division Bell from 1994 and the group's last album, The Endless River from 2014.

The collection will include an updated and remixed version of A Momentary Lapse of Reason, a restored and remixed version of 1988 live album Delicate Sound of Thunder, 1995 concert film Pulse on Blu-ray for the first time, previously unreleased concert footage from Venice and Knebworth, England, and the unreleased Endless River film, among other items.

Gilmour's guitar collection earned more than $21 million while being auctioned in June. The guitarist is donating the money to efforts to battle climate change.