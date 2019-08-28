Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Maren Morris earned a leading six Country Music Association Award nominations Wednesday morning, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Girl.
Brothers Osborne followed with four nods, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood scored three nominations apiece.
Winners will be announced at a gala in Nashville on Nov. 13. Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will host the ceremony, which is set to air on ABC.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Album of the Year
Thomas Rhett Center Point Road
Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty
Dan + Shay's Dan + Shay
Eric Church's Desperate Man
Maren Morris Girl
Musical Event of the Year
"All My Favorite People" Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne
"Brand New Man" Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"Dive Bar" Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
"Old Town Road (Remix)" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens in a Small Town" Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Single of the Year
"Burning Man" Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne.
"Girl" Maren Morris
"God's Country" Blake Shelton
"Millionaire" Chris Stapleton
"Speechless" Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae