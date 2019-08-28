Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Maren Morris earned a leading six Country Music Association Award nominations Wednesday morning, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Girl.

Brothers Osborne followed with four nods, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood scored three nominations apiece.

Winners will be announced at a gala in Nashville on Nov. 13. Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will host the ceremony, which is set to air on ABC.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Album of the Year

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road

Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty

Dan + Shay's Dan + Shay

Eric Church's Desperate Man

Maren Morris Girl

Musical Event of the Year

"All My Favorite People" Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne

"Brand New Man" Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

"Dive Bar" Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

"Old Town Road (Remix)" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens in a Small Town" Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

"Burning Man" Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne.

"Girl" Maren Morris

"God's Country" Blake Shelton

"Millionaire" Chris Stapleton

"Speechless" Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae