Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X earn CMA nominations

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road, Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty, Dan + Shay's self-titled album, Eric Church's Desperate Man and Maren Morris' Girl are all nominated for the CMA Award for Album of the Year.

CMA nominations were announced Wednesday morning.

Winners will be announced at a gala in Nashville on Nov. 13. Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will host the ceremony, which is set to air on ABC.

The nominees in other top categories include:

Musical Event of the Year

Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne "All My Favorite People"

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs "Brand New Man"

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton "Dive Bar"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell "What Happens in a Small Town"

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban