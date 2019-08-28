Black Pink will be releasing a photo book in September. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink will be releasing a photo book showcasing their vacation in Hawaii.

The photo book, Black Pink's Summer Diary [In Hawaii], will be released on Sept. 9. The item is available for pre-order from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

Contents include a specially packaged pink box, the photo book, a DVD, a postcard case and stand, two random postcard sets, stickers, a pouch and a double-sided folded poster.

The band, which consist of Lisa, Rose, Jennie Kim and Jisoo, recently teased their special, Chapter 1 private stage concert that will be taking place on Sept. 21 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Seoul.

Black Pink last released the EP Kill This Love In April alongside a music video for the project's title song.