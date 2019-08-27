Miley Cyrus joined 136 artists in Planned Parenthood's "Bands Together, Bans Off" campaign. Here, Cyrus performs at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande joined 136 artists in Planned Parenthood's "Bands Together, Bans Off" campaign. Here, Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga joined 136 musicians on Planned Parenthood's "Bands Together, Bans Off" campaign. Here, she speaks onstage during Pride Live's 2019 Stonewall Day to commemorate 50 years since the Stonewall riots during LGBT Pride Month. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Arianna Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish were among 136 recording artists who signed on to perform for Planned Parenthood's "Bands Together, Bans Off" Campaign. An ad in Billboard magazine over the weekend presented the host of artists that also included Lizzo, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Nine Inch Nails, Beck and Bon Iver.

Artists will perform at music festivals like Philadelphia's Made in America Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and Atlanta's Music Midtown Sept. 14 - 15.

Planned Parenthood announced their "Bans off My Body" campaign in June to raise awareness about restrictive legislation on reproductive rights in states like Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and more. These laws seek to not only forbid abortions after six weeks, even in cases of rape, incest and medical complications, but to prosecute the doctors and mothers who have them.

Planned Parenthood seeks to obtain 500,000 signatures on an online petition by Jan. 22, the 47th anniversary of the landmark Roe v Wade decision.

Many of the artists performing have been outspoken for women's rights. Lady Gaga advocates for LGBTQ issues and supports sexual abuse survivors. She also pulled her collaboration with R. Kelly, "Do What U Want," from streaming services after Surviving R. Kelly aired. Grande donated $250,000 in proceeds from a June concert in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood. Cyrus and Lovato joined the Women's Marches.

Minaj canceled Saudi Arabian concerts in protest of the country's ban on women traveling alone. Legend has prompted men to get involved in women's rights. Bon Iver created the 2 Abillion campaign for gender equality. Eilish gave Billboard a statement.

"I'm proud to be standing up for Planned Parenthood as they fight for fair and equal access to reproductive rights," Eilish told Billboard. "We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack. Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life and their future."

Nine Inch Nails tweeted, "Today, over 130 musicians and artists are standing with Planned Parenthood. Who's with us? Sign the petition. texts BANSOFF to 22422."

Today, over 130 musicians and artists are standing with Planned Parenthood. Who's with us? Sign the petition: text BANSOFF to 22422https://t.co/U2p6qUYBKL#bansoffmybody pic.twitter.com/bBXqaweQ5A— nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 26, 2019

Dua Lipa, who is performing in "Bands Together, Bans Off," tweeted on Saturday, "US Friends: 25 MILLION. That's how many women live in a state where abortion could be outlawed if Roe is overturned. Join me & Planned Parenthood and tell politicians: get your #BansOffMyBody. Text BANSOFF to 22422 to sign the petition."