Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus will take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV confirmed the 26-year-old singer will perform her new single "Slide Away" live at the awards show Monday in Newark, N.J.

"@MileyCyrus is coming! Watch her perform her new song 'Slide Away' for the first time ever TONIGHT at the #VMAs," the network tweeted.

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Missy Elliott, Normani, Lil Nas X and other stars will also perform during the awards show. Swift and Ariana Grande lead the pack of 2019 nominees with 10 nominations each.

Cyrus released "Slide Away" last week following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus sings about change and letting go of a relationship in the lyrics to the song.

Cyrus confirmed her split from Hemsworth on Aug. 10. She denied cheating on the actor in a series of tweets Thursday.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she wrote.

The 2019 MTV VMAs air Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.