Slipknot's 'We Are Not Your Kind' tops the U.S. album chart

The heavy-metal band Slipknot has the No. 1 album in the United States this week. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Heavy-metal band Slipknot's We Are Not Your Kind is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Rick Ross' Port of Miami 2, followed by Trippie Redd's ! at No. 3, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 4 and Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 6, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 7, Drake's Care Package at No. 8, Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 9 and Lil Nas X's 7 at No. 10.