Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lizzo performed live on NBC's Today as part of the morning show's summer concert series.

The rapper/singer arrived to the Today stage at Rockefeller Center in New York City in a white convertible. She then launched into a performance of "Truth Hurts" from her latest album, Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo, who was joined onstage by a group of dancers, had the packed crowd clapping and singing along to her song "Juice." She pulled out and played her new flute named "Blue Ivy" in the middle of the song.

The songstress, as it started to rain, closed out the show with "Good As Hell."

Lizzo sat down with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin before the concert to discuss her music, dedicated fans and her foray into acting with Hustlers.

"I am so honored to have a small part in that movie," she said of Hustlers which arrives in theaters on Sept. 13. "The future is bright for that. I need it to be the right role...I want to put my heart into it," she continued about getting into acting.

"The future is bright for that. I need it to be the right role... I want to put my heart into it." @lizzo on acting #LizzoTODAY pic.twitter.com/vI4do68kKI— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2019

Lizzo also discussed her idol Missy Elliott who she considers a friend. Elliott appeared on Lizzo's song "Tempo."

"To have a relationship like that with one of your heroes is like one of the greatest things. I can't even believe I can call her a friend," Lizzo said.