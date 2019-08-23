Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Finneas has announced a new North American fall tour in support of a new EP arriving on Oct. 4 titled Blood Harmony.

The tour will begin on Oct. 5 as Finneas performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. He will then wrap things up on Oct. 24 at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston.

He will also be performing at August Hall in San Francisco, the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, at the Thalia Hall in Chicago and at the Warsaw in Brooklyn.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Wednesday starting at 12 p.m. ET through Ticketmaster.

Finneas released on Thursday a new song from Blood Harmony titled "Shelter."

"Gimme gimme shelter/ From the storm/ Gimme gimme shelter/ Keep me warm/ Come kiss me by the delta/ Where the river's torn/ But I'll be whole as long as I'm yours," Finneas sings on the track.

Finneas is the brother of singer Billie Eilish and produced her hit song, "Bad Guy."