Taylor Swift performs 'You Need To Calm Down' on 'GMA'

Taylor Swift performs on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift performs on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift performs on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift performs on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift performs on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift performed live on Good Morning America Thursday, giving fans a high-energy concert that took place at Central Park in New York City.

The stage was filled with pink and white flowers. Swift kicked things off by performing "You Need To Calm Down" from her upcoming album Lover.

Swift then launched into "ME!," also from Lover, followed by an older song, "Shake It Off" from her 2014 album 1989.

Swift sat down with GMA's Robin Roberts before the concert to discuss Lover and her plans to re-record her older albums in 2020 so that she can own the recordings.

"I think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that," Swift said.

Roberts also mentioned that Lover is already close to reaching one million copies sold through pre-sales. Lover will arrive on Friday, with the music video for the album's title song arriving Thursday night.

Fans waited in line all night to see Swift perform on Good Morning America. The singer's dad, Scott Swift, came by and delivered fans pizza as they waited.

Swift will also be performing at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.