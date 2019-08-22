Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen released a music video for his song "I'll Stand By You" on Thursday. The song was a previously unreleased track by Springsteen. It is now featured in the film Blinded by the Light, a film which Springsteen's catalog of music inspired.

The "I'll Stand By You" video includes clips from the film Blinded by the Light. The film tells the story of Javed Khan (Viveik Kalra), a British-Pakistani teenager in 1987 who discovers Springsteen's music for the first time. Javed is a writer whose teacher (Hayley Atwell) encourages him, but Javed's father Malik (Kulvinder Ghir) would prefer he studies economics and get a traditional job.

The lyric video presents the words of the song on the screen just as the movie does when Javed first hears Springsteen's classic hits. The lyrics aren't simply subtitled on the bottom of the screen. They appear in different sections of the screen at different angles, interacting with Javed.

Javed Khan is based on Sarfraz Manzoor's life and his book Greetings from Asbury Park. Blinded by the Light, directed by Gurinder Chadha, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where New Line Cinema picked it up for release. It opened in theaters August 16.

Springsteen also co-directed the upcoming film Western Stars, based on his album of the same name and featuring the album's 13 tracks.