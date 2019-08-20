Sturgill Simpson releases new music and animation in 'Sound & Fury' video

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Recording artist Sturgill Simpson released the music video to his new song "Sing Along," from the animated film Sound & Fury, on Tuesday. The film is an anime-style anthology set to the tracks from Sturgill Simpson's forthcoming album Sound & Fury. The film will premiere on Netflix when Elektra Records releases the album.

The "Sing Along" scene shows a post-apocalyptic train transforming and unloading bullets. A driver races alongside the moving train and knocks it off the track by jumping atop it. Fireworks and floating authorities add color to the desolate landscape as they hover over fleeing masses. The driver flees as they pursue. At the end of the video, the driver takes off her helmet to reveal a female futuristic samurai warrior.

"You've done me wrong, so here's your song, now sing along," go the lyrics. There is no dialogue spoken by the characters on screen.

Simpson announced the film at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Sound & Fury will feature a different animated segment for each of the 13 songs on his album. Batman Ninja director and Kamikaze Douga founder Jumpei Mizusaki directed Sound & Fury from a story by Simpson. Masaru Matsumoto, Michael Arias, Henry Thurlow and Arthell Isom, and Koji Morimoto also directed segments.

Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki is character designer for Sound & Fury. Shunsuke Ochiai executive produces. The album will be Simpson's first since 2016's A Sailor's Guide to Earth.

Sound & Fury is coming this fall to Netflix, joining the streamer's slate of anime films and series like Aggretsuko, ULTRAMAN and DEVILMAN Crybaby.