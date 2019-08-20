Tyler Hubbard took to Instagram after welcoming a son, Luca Reed, with wife Hayley Hubbard. Photo by tylerhubbard/Instagram

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard is a dad of two.

The 32-year-old country music star took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a son, Luca Reed, with wife Hayley Hubbard.

Hubbard shared a photo on Instagram Stories of himself hanging out with Luca in bed. Hubbard shows a smile for the camera as his baby boy sucks on a pacifier.

"Luca says 'whaaaaaat uuuuuuup y'all,'" Hubbard captioned the post.

Hubbard had confirmed his son's birth in an Instagram post Monday evening.

"Words can't describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life. I couldn't be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this amazing journey. She's an absolute angel and meant to be a mother," the star wrote.

"I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn't think life could get any better but it just did," he added.

Hubbard told People that Hayley Hubbard gave birth early Monday morning.

"I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it's so special to see," he said.

Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Olivia Rose. The couple announced in February they were expecting again.

"The Hubbard family is growing. We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way," Hubbard said at the time. "We are so thankful and can't wait to see Olivia be a big sister."