Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion to perform 2019 MTV VMA pre-show

CNCO performs onstage during the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. They will perform at the MTV VMA pre-show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ava Max arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28, 2018. She will perform at the MTV VMA pre-show. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- MTV announced the line-up for pre-show performances at the 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday via Twitter. Ava Max, CMCO and Megan the Stallion will have a national platform to perform for worldwide viewers who tune in before the awards show begins.

Ava Max has not released a full album yet, but her single "Sweet But Psycho" landed atop international music charts. Other Ava Max songs include "Torn," "Blood, Sweat & Tears," "Freaking Me Out" and "So Am I." She debuted in 2016 and is signed to Atlantic.

CNCO is a Latin Boy Band with Spanish language songs like "Solo Yo," "Mamita" and "Bonita" on their latest self-titled album and their latest single "Me Vuelvo Loco." The members of CNCO are Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Houston-based rap artist and currently a full-time college student studying health administration at Texas Southern University. Megan has been signed with 300 Entertainment since November 2018.

Sebastian Maniscalco hosts the 2019 VMAs. MTV will air the 2019 VMAs at 8 p.m. ET on August 26.