'Stranger Things' standout Maya Hawke to release music video Monday

Aug. 18 (UPI) --

Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Maya Hawke released two new songs this weekend.

Hawke is the 21-year-old daughter of divorced screen stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Variety said "To Love a Boy" and "Stay Open," which are now available on digital platforms, will appear on Hawke's upcoming, as-yet-untitled debut album.

"These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow," Ethan Hawke posted on Instagram Saturday.

Maya Hawke wrote in her own Instagram message that a music video for "To Love a Boy" is scheduled for release on Monday.

The post captioned a photo of her sitting on a Ferris wheel dressed as a mermaid.