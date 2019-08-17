Drake's 'Care Package' tops the U.S. album chart

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, winner of Artist of the Year, appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Drake's "Care Package" is the No. 1 album in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's Care Package is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project, followed by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3, Lil Durk's Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 at No. 4 and Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are NF's The Search at No. 6, The Descendants 3 soundtrack at No. 7, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 8, Chance The Rapper's The Big Day at No. 9 and Tool's AEnima at No. 10.