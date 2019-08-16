Dreamcatcher teases debut Japanese album

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is teasing its debut Japanese album.

The K-pop stars promoted the album, The Beginning of the End, with solo images of Gahyeon and Yoohyeon on Friday.

Gahyeon's photo shows the 20-year-old singer in a light blue off-shoulder blue top. Yoohyeon, 22, wears a dark blue top and wavy hair in her solo image.

"#DREAMCATCHER 1ST AL [The Beginning Of The End] SOLO IMAGE," the caption reads.

Dreamcatcher also consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong and Dami.

The Beginning of the End debuts Sept. 11. The album is Dreamcatcher's first release since the Korean EP The End of Nightmare, which debuted in February. The EP includes the single "Piri."

Dreamcatcher is also known for the singles "Chase Me," "Good Night," "You and I" and "What." The group initially debuted as Minx in 2014 and changed its name to Dreamcatcher in 2017 after Gahyeon and Handong joined as members.