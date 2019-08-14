Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss has canceled her planned west coast tour with her bands Quasi and Slang following a car accident.

Weiss, 53, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday alongside a statement detailing her injuries and a selfie of herself sitting at a hospital bed.

"Hey friends I have some bad news. I was involved in a scary car accident last weekend in which my right leg and left collar bone were broken. My recovery time is about 12 weeks so regretfully, I won't be able to play the Quasi Border Benefit or the upcoming Quasi/Slang west coast tour," Weiss said.

"As thoroughly bummed as I am about canceling the shows, I'm also incredibly thankful the accident wasn't worse and so happy to be alive! I am lucky my injuries will heal and I'll be back at it in a couple months," she continued.

Weiss departed Sleater-Kinney in July after playing drums for the band from 1996 to 2006 followed by a return in 2014. The group also consists of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein.

Weiss will still be featured on Sleater-Kinney's ninth studio album titled The Center Won't Hold, which will release on Friday.