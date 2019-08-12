Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: George Hamilton, Mark Knopfler
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separate after short marriage
'Endgame,' 'Spider-Man' win big at Teen Choice Awards
Singer-songwriter Mike Posner recovering from rattlesnake bite
'Hobbs & Shaw' tops the North American box office with $25.4M

Photo Gallery

 
Bruce Springsteen attends 'Blinded by the Light' premiere

Latest News

GenDyn to upgrade Virginia-class sub USS Washington in $15.2M contract
Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner join 'Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin'
Versace, Coach, Givenchy apologize for 'offensive' China-related apparel
Turkmenistan leader quashes death reports by attending economic summit
Idaho man sets Guinness record for juggling basketballs
 
Back to Article
/