Christina Milian and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, announced their unborn baby's sex at a party with family and friends Sunday. Screenshot via justtnic/Instagram Stories

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Christina Milian is pregnant with a baby boy.

The 37-year-old singer and actress and her boyfriend, recording artist Matt Pokora, confirmed as much Monday after announcing the news at a party with family and friends.

Milian shared a slideshow of photos from the gender reveal party. The pictures show Milian and Pokora smiling and laughing as they hold a stick emitting blue smoke.

"Oh BOY we're above and beyond Cloud 9!! #grateful #itsaboy," Milian captioned the post.

Actress Karrueche Tran and model Nicole Williams were among the guests at the bash. Williams shared videos of Milian and Pokora Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"love you guys!!!" she captioned one post.

Milian has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, with ex-husband The-Dream. She said in an Instagram post Thursday that she had a "long and completely exhausting" first trimester of pregnancy.

"Being preggo for the second time around is def a WHOLE NEW EXPERIENCE!" the star wrote.

Milian announced her pregnancy in July. She will star in the new Netflix series Soundtrack, which released new promo photos last week, and the Netflix movie Falling Inn Love.