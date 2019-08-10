Singer Ed Sheeran, winner of Artist of the Year, appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper's "The Big Day" made the Top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hip-hop artist NF's The Search is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Chance the Rapper's The Big Day, followed by Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project at No. 3, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 4 and Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Nas X's 7 at No. 6, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 7, Key Glock & Young Dolph's Dum and Dummer at No. 8, Of Monsters and Men's Fever Dream at No. 9 and the compilation record Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge of the Dreamers III at No. 10.