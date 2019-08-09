Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Katy Perry has released a new single titled Small Talk that deals with the aftermath of a breakup.

Perry released the track alongside a lyric video on Thursday that features two office workers coming to terms with ending their relationship.

"Acting like we never met/ Faking like we'd just forget/ We were lovers/ And now there's nothing left but small talk," Perry sings during the chorus.

Small Talk is the second single Perry has released in 2019 alongside Never Really Over which received a music video in May.

