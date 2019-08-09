Chris Stapleton (R) and Morgane Stapleton attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Mayer and Chris Stapleton performed "I Just Remembered That I Didn't Care" and "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" at a sold-out show in Nashville. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- John Mayer surprised fans at his concert Thursday by inviting Chris Stapleton onstage to perform a new song.

Mayer and Stapleton, both 41, performed the new song I Just Remembered That I Didn't Care and Mayer's hit Slow Dancing in a Burning Room at Mayer's sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Billboard said Mayer teased a surprise guest midway through his set. Mayer and Stapleton had written I Just Remembered That I Didn't Care together Wednesday, a day before the concert.

"I said, 'You wanna do one of my songs or one of your songs?' And he said, 'We could do either or we could just write a song and play it,'" Mayer told the audience.

Bridgestone Arena shared a clip of the performance Thursday on Twitter.

"@JohnMayer & @ChrisStapleton perform a song they wrote together YESTERDAY. How lucky are we?! #SummerTour2019," the post reads.

Mayer thanked Stapleton in an Instagram post Thursday.

"I've done a lot of cool stuff before, but nothing quite like writing a song with the great @chrisstapleton on Wednesday and playing it live on an arena stage on a Thursday," the singer wrote.

"Thanks Chris for the idea to write a song to perform together, and for being such a creative powerhouse. The afterglow is bright," he added.

Mayer is in the midst of a world tour and will next perform Friday in Charlotte, N.C. He released the album The Search for Everything in 2017 and has since released the singles "New Light" and "I Guess I Just Feel Like."

Stapleton is also on the road and will perform Friday in Holmdel, N.J. He released the album From a Room: Volume 2 in December 2017 and has since released the single "Blow" with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.