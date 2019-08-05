Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Strokes will perform New Year's Eve in its home state of New York.

The rock band announced in an Instagram post Monday it will take the stage Dec. 31 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"People wanted us to play a show in NY. So we thought o.k. Tickets on sale Friday," the group captioned the post.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, including for fans who had tickets to see The Strokes at the 2019 Governors Ball, where the band's set was canceled due to severe weather. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Strokes consists of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond, Jr., Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti. The group is known for the singles "Last Nite," "Juicebox" and "All the Time," and last released the EP Future Present Past in June 2016.

The Strokes will next perform over Labor Day weekend at Electric Picnic music festival in Ireland.